Russian center records 9 violations by US-led international coalition’s aircraft in Syria

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. The Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria has recorded nine violations of Syria’s airspace by the aircraft of the US-led international coalition over the past 24 hours, Major General Yury Popov, the center’s deputy chief, said.

"In the Al-Tanf area, nine violations by the coalition’s two pairs of F-15 fighter jets, a pair of Typhoon fighter jets, a pair of A-10 Thunderbolt attack aircraft and an MQ-1C multi-purpose unmanned aerial vehicle were recorded over the past 24 hours," Popov said.

According to the general, three violations by the coalition of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019, which are related to UAV flights not coordinated with the Russian side, were recorded over the past 24 hours.