Germany, France, Poland plan to join efforts to drive security policy — Baerbock

BERLIN, May 22. /TASS/. Germany, France and Poland plan to become the driving force for a common European security policy, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said during a joint press conference with her French and Polish counterparts - Stephane Sejourne and Radoslaw Sikorski - after a Weimar Triangle meeting.

"We cannot afford ourselves any longer to make foreign policy on autopilot," Baerbock said. "That is why, we, as the Weimar Triangle, want to be a driving force in order to correctly position ourselves as the European Union and to become more geopolitically capable," she said adding that the ministers approved the so-called Weimar agenda, "in other words, a detailed plan of action to create a stronger and more geopolitical Europe."

However, the top German diplomat emphasized that Berlin, Paris and Warsaw seek to join efforts within the Weimar Triangle in order to fight disinformation.

"That is because all three of us see that the European Union - our union of freedom - is in the crosshairs. Europe is facing attacks both from within and outside, including through espionage," Baerbock said.

The Weimar Triangle, which was established in August 1991, is a regional alliance of Germany, France and Poland. Its initial goal was to promote cooperation and to get Poland closer to the European Union and NATO.