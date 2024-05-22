US commanders to discuss restrictions on use of American weapons by Ukraine

WASHINGTON, May 22. /TASS/. US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Charles Brown said US military commanders will discuss the restrictions on the use of US weapons for striking inside Russia, even though Ukraine has other capabilities to do so.

"What we've been working to do is ensure that Ukraine has the capability defend itself, focus on the close battle and be able to use not just what we provide, but what others provide to be able to defend themselves and have an impact on the battlefield," he said at an event at the Washington-based Atlantic Council (designated as an undesirable organization in Russia). "We'll continue to work through those details."

Brown said Ukraine has the capabilities to strike inside Russia, which are not provided by the US.

"You've seen that they've been attacking into Russia as well. We'll continue to have dialogue on this," he said.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Monday that the US and Ukraine should focus on close combat rather than strikes inside Russia.

On Tuesday, Politico reported that a group of US lawmakers is demanding that the administration of US President Joe Biden authorize Ukraine to deliver strikes inside Russia with US weapons. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that there are many hotheads in US Congress who would like to continue to stoke tensions in line with Washington's foreign policy that is aimed at prosecuting the war to the last Ukrainian.