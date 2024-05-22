China takes measures against US defense companies over Russia-related sanctions — MFA

BEIJING, May 22. /TASS/. Chinese authorities have taken measures against 12 companies of the US military-industrial complex and 10 senior US officials due to US sanctions against Chinese enterprises associated with Russia, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced.

As specified in the ministry’s statement, Beijing is taking retaliatory actions in connection with the abuse of unilateral sanctions, bullying and economic coercion, which seriously violate the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, institutions and individuals."

The decision to impose retaliatory measures by China comes into force on May 22, 2024. They will affect the American companies Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, Javelin Joint Venture, Raytheon Missiles, General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, General Dynamics Information Technology, General Dynamics Mission Systems, Intercoastal Electronics, System Studies and Simulation, Iron Mountain Solutions, Applied Technology Group and Arcient.

According to the ministry, the move came after the US "indiscriminately imposing unlawful unilateral sanctions on a number of Chinese entities on the basis of so-called Russia-related factors."

Meanwhile, the United States continues to sell weapons to the Taiwan region of China, seriously violating the one China principle and the provisions of the three Sino-American communiques, interfering in the internal affairs of our country, undermining its sovereignty and territorial integrity, the Chinese Foreign Ministry says.