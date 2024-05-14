At least 20 people killed in Israeli airstrike in central Gaza Strip

DUBAI, May 14. /TASS/. At least 20 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli army strike on a refugee camp in the Gaza Strip.

According to the Lebanese TV channel Al Mayadeen, at least 20 people were killed during an Israeli air strike on the Nuseirat refugee camp, located in the central part of the Palestinian enclave.

The situation in the Middle East sharply escalated following an incursion of Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip into Israel on October 7, accompanied by killings of residents of Israeli settlements near the border and taking more than 200 hostages, including children, women and elderly people. Hamas cast the attack as a response to Israeli actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. Israel declared a complete siege of the Gaza Strip and started striking the enclave and parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.