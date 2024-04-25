Release of new tranche for war to Ukraine by US escalation factor — Lukashenko

MINSK, April 25. /TASS/. The release of another tranche for the war to Ukraine by the US administration has become a major escalation factor, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said.

"The release of $60 bln for the war by the US is a major factor of escalation of the conflict in Ukraine. The fact that ATACMS long-range missiles were financed is very dangerous," he said.

All those plans demonstrate that "the escalation of the war is underway," Lukashenko added.

The $95bln package of bills on military aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, the seizure of the frozen Russian sovereign assets in order to give them to Kiev and additional sanctions against China passed the US House of Representatives on April 20. In particular, the package includes $60 billion for Kiev.