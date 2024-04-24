MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces are experiencing an acute shortage of manpower in the armed conflict with Russia, the former commander of the Polish Land Forces, General Waldemar Skrzypczak, told the RMF24 radio station.

"The key problem for Ukraine is who rather than what to fight with. The [army] is short of between 150,000 and 200,000 soldiers at the front," the retired Polish general noted. Skrzypczak also said it was "a matter of hours" until Kiev received the weapons allocated by the US as part of its latest military aid package.

Earlier, Lieutenant General Yury Sodol, commander of the Ukrainian army’s joint forces, said that Ukrainian troops in the combat zone had from seven to ten times less men than Russia on the battlefield. In early April, the Ukrainian parliament adopted a law passing stricter rules for mobilization. The law has already caused a number of scandals and outrage on social media in recent months, as it will allow the additional recruitment of several hundred thousand Ukrainians, according to estimates from the Ukrainian media.