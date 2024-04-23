Calls for joint use of nuclear weapons with US dangerous — ICAN

GENEVA, April 23. /TASS/. The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) views the calls for joint use of nuclear weapons with the US as dangerous and reckless, the organization told TASS, commenting on Polish President Andrzej Duda’s claims that Poland has repeatedly discussed participation in the NATO Nuclear Sharing program with the US.

"Calling for further US nuclear sharing is dangerous and irresponsible, it further inflames already high tensions, and shows exactly how this dangerous practice could lead to further tit-for-tat nuclear proliferation," the ICAN press office said.

The organization believes that the states that deploy nuclear weapons on their territory "are exacerbating nuclear risks, jeopardizing international security, and consenting to be party to mass murder of civilians if the weapons are ever used."

Previously, Polish President Andrzej Duda underscored that his country is ready to deploy NATO nuclear warheads is necessary. He explained that he has repeatedly discussed this issue with US partners, but no decisions have been made yet. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk claimed that such issues are up for the government to decide; the Foreign Ministry said that the cabinet has had no discussions on this issue. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that US nuclear weapons will immediately draw attention of the Russian General Staff and will be taken into consideration during military planning, should it ever be deployed in Poland.

ICAN is a coalition of non-governmental organizations (NGOs), founded in Melbourne, Australia, in 2007, which aims for a total nuclear disarmament. In 2017, it was awarded with a Nobel Peace Prize.