Israel retaliates missile launches from Gaza Strip — IDF

TEL AVIV, April 23. /TASS/. Israel has struck back after missile launches from the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"This morning (Tuesday), four launches were identified crossing from the areas of Beit Lahia toward the city of Sderot. An additional launch from Gaza City toward Kibbutz Zikim was also identified. All of the launches that crossed into Israeli territory were successfully intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array," it said.

"In response, IAF fighter jets struck the areas from which the launches were identified, as well as a number of additional targets including operational tunnel shafts, military structures, and a launcher containing rockets that were ready to fire toward Israel," the IDF said, adding that a warning had been issued before the attack calling on people to temporarily evacuate from the area.