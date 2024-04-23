Erdogan urges Armenia to work out pragmatic roadmap for ties with Turkey

ANKARA, April 23. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on Armenian authorities to be guided by the existing reality in order to work out a roadmap to normalize relations with Turkey.

"A new order is being established in the region now. It is time to forget about the past. It is better to act, proceeding from the current reality. Now [Armenian Prime Minister Nikol] Pashinyan also realizes this. The time has come to create new roadmaps on a pragmatic basis. I hope that Armenia gets rid of the darkness where the diaspora dragged it and opts for a path of new beginnings for a bright future," the Anadolu news agency quoted him as telling the reporters who accompanied him on the way back from Iraq.

According to the Turkish president, "the window of opportunity will not remain open forever so it is necessary to take the bull by the horns."