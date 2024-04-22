London grants agrement to Zaluzhny as ambassador to UK — Ukrainian parliamentarian

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. The UK has granted its agrement to Ambassador Valery Zaluzhny, Ukraine’s former top military commander, Verkhovna Rada legislator Alexey Goncharenko (listed as a terrorist and extremist in the Russian Federation) said.

"The UK has coordinated the candidacy of Valery Zaluzhny as Ukraine’s new ambassador. This must be followed by a decree of the Ukrainian president on the appointment," the MP wrote on his Telegram channel. As of now, there has been no relevant decree on the president’s website.

On February 8, President Vladimir Zelensky dismissed Zaluzhny from the post of commander-in-chief, pointing to stagnation on the front and the need to "reset the generalship", but on February 9 the president awarded him the title of Hero of Ukraine. On March 7, the country's Foreign Ministry said that Zelensky had agreed on Zaluzhny's candidacy for the position of Ukrainian ambassador to the UK.