Over 280 recovered from mass grave at hospital in Khan Yunis — TV

BEIRUT, April 22. /TASS/. Seventy-three more bodies have been exhumed from a mass grave at Nasser Hospital in the city of Khan Yunis, the Al Jazeera television channel reported.

Thus, according to Al Jazeera, as many as 283 bodies have by now been recovered from the mass grave following the withdrawal id Israeli troops from the city. The operation to recover bodies of people killed in Israeli bombardments continues in the city.

On April 7, the Israeli army withdrew the 98th Division, which had been conducting operations in Khan Yunis for four months, from southern Gaza. A larger part of the city has been ruined. Most of residents fled the city to find shelter in Rafah in southern Gaza or in Deir al-Balah in the central part of the enclave.