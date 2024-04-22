Azerbaijani president hails pace at which Baku-Moscow ties developing

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has said he is pleased with the way relations between Baku and Moscow are moving forward.

"We are very satisfied with how our ties are developing," he said in his opening remarks at talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Aliyev reiterated that Azerbaijan and Russia have been working for more than two years within the framework of the Declaration on Allied Interaction signed by their presidents in February 2022. He emphasized that this is the main political document that predetermines the onward development of relations between Baku and Moscow in the future.

"As you noted, the agenda is quite extensive. It includes the transportation component - we will discuss it today - the International North-South Transport Corridor project, uniting our countries and our partners, which is of global importance for the safety of cargo transportation and for encouraging trade relations between many countries," he noted.

Aliyev expressed confidence that the talks with the Russian president will give a new impetus to the development of bilateral relations.