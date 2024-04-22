Romanian rescuers find Ukrainian deserters who spent four days in mountains

BUCHAREST, April 22. /TASS/. Two Ukrainians who illegally defected to Romania were found by rescuers after wandering for four days in the Maramures Mountains, the Adevarul newspaper reported.

According to it, the two men, aged 30 and 31, were found by helicopter after receiving information from other Ukrainians who had crossed the border to avoid mobilization. The rescued men did not have the necessary equipment, with snow and sub-zero temperatures in the mountains.

"When one of these guys, who could barely move, was taken out of the helicopter, he fell on his knees, cried and hugged us, thanking us for saving him," a rescuer said.

Romanian media regularly report the discovery of young Ukrainians in the mountainous terrain on the Romanian-Ukrainian border, fleeing into the neighboring country to avoid being sent to the front. Most of them lack mountain gear and food supplies, and many get lost, seriously injured, and even killed.

On February 24, 2022, a general mobilization was announced in Ukraine, and it is constantly being extended, with the country's authorities doing everything possible to prevent men of military age from evading service. In particular, they are forbidden to travel abroad, and summonses are issued in public institutions, on the streets, and in any crowded places.