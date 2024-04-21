US ignoring interests even of its partners, using dollar as weapon — Assad

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Washington is disregarding the interests even of its partners, using the dollar as an instrument of pressure, Syrian President Bashar Assad said.

"Today, all countries, including the West and South America, are expanding their relations with China. This is quite logical because the United States is disregarding the interests of its alleged partners, using the dollar as a weapon and a tool of political pressure," he said in an interview with Russia’s TV Channel One.

According to the Syrian president, many countries have come to realize that the United States has no friends and those who once positioned themselves as US partners now see that Washington has no partners, even in the West. "Friendship and partnership imply having common interests, but America has only its own interests. That is why relations with this country can be neither stable nor safe," he stressed.