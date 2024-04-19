US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 13 times in past day

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. The US-led coalition’s aircraft violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area thirteen times during the past day, Yury Popov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Friday.

"Aircraft of the so-called international anti-terrorist coalition led by the United States continues to create dangerous situation that may cause air accident or incidents and escalate the situation in Syria’s airspace," he said. "Four pairs of the coalition’s F-15 and a pair of A-10 Thunderbolt attack bombers, as well as an MC-12W radio-electronic reconnaissance plane violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, 13 times during the day."

He also said that two shelling attacks on the positions of Syrian government army by the Jabhat al-Nusra (outlawed in Russia) groups were reported in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

According to Popov, one Syrian soldier was wounded as a result of sniper fire by terrorists at positions of Syrian government troops near the settlement of Kafer Nebel in the Idlib governorate.