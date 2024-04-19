G7 countries pledge further military, financial, political support to Kiev — statement

ROME, April 19. /TASS/. The Group of Seven (G7) countries, together with their partners, intend to continue to provide military, financial and political assistance to Ukraine, according to a joint statement by the foreign ministers of the G7 countries following a meeting on the Italian island of Capri.

"Together with international partners, we are determined to continue to provide military, financial, political, humanitarian, economic, and development support to Ukraine and its people," the document says.

The Foreign Ministers also welcomed "additional support G7 countries have approved, as well as the swift delivery of budget support in the first quarter of 2024 by Canada and Japan."

The foreign ministers also urged "the approval of further support from other international partners" and welcomed the previously approved allocation of long-term budget assistance to Ukraine in the amount of 50 billion euros for the next four years by the European Union.