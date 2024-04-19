Chinese analyst sees US veto on Palestine as reflection of arrogance, double standards

SHANGHAI, April 19. /TASS/. The US veto on a resolution to give Palestine full UN membership reflects arrogance and double standards in Washington's foreign policy, said Wang Wen, a dean at Renmin University of China.

"The US in its attitude toward the admission of Palestine to the United Nations is clearly at odds with the rest of the world. In recent years, the United States has become increasingly isolated in the world, reflecting the arrogance of American hegemony and its destructive impact on the whole world. On the one hand, this policy is aggressively influenced by the Israeli lobby, and on the other hand, it has once again fully exposed the selfish style of US diplomacy, which is based on double standards," Wang Wen, the executive dean of Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at Renmin University of China, told TASS.

Wang Wen stated that it’s still very hard to achieve a settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"The settlement process depends on the Palestinians' struggle for their rights and destiny, as well as the unity and help of progressive forces in the world," he said.

What it also requires is the awakening of the "basic humanity" in the relevant forces in Israel and the US.

On April 18, the US vetoed in the UN Security Council an Algerian-sponsored resolution recommending to gran Palestine full UN membership. Twelve members of the Security Council, including Russia and China, voted for the resolution, with Switzerland and Britain abstaining.

The situation in the Middle East sharply escalated following an incursion of Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip into Israel on October 7, accompanied by killings of residents of Israeli settlements near the border and taking more than 200 hostages, including children, women and elderly people. Hamas cast the attack as a response to Israeli actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. Israel declared a complete siege of the Gaza Strip and started striking the enclave and parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.