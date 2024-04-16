US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace ten times in past day

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. The US-led coalition’s aircraft violated Syria’s airspace ten times during the past day, Yury Popov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Tuesday.

"Aircraft of the so-called international anti-terrorist coalition led by the United States continues to create dangerous situation that may cause air accident or incidents and escalate the situation in Syria’s airspace," he said. "Three pairs of the coalition’s F-15 and a pair of F-16 fighter jets, as well as a pair of A-10 Thunderbolt attack bombers violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, ten times during the day.".