US not going to be in armed conflict with Russia — official

WASHINGTON, April 16. /TASS/. The United States will not engage in shooting down Russian missiles over Ukraine because it doesn’t want to be in direct armed conflict with Russia, US Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

"We are not in armed military conflict with Russia, which is what it would require for US planes to be in the skies over Ukraine, engaging with Russian attacks. And we are not going to be in direct armed conflict with Russia. The President of the United States [joe Biden] has made that very clear," he said when asked why the United States cannot shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine like it did in Israel helping it repel Iranian attacks.