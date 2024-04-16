Riot police dispersing protesters near Georgian parliament building

TBILISI, April 16. /TASS/. The Georgian Interior Ministry’s riot police have started to disperse protesters near a service entrance to the parliament building, a TASS correspondent reports.

Police officers are detaining demonstrators as those taking part in the protest are retreating. Some opposition leaders, including Georgy Vashadze, a lawmaker from the Strategy Aghmashenebeli party, are among the protesters.

Riot police used tear gas to push protesters back from the building entrance. A Rustavi 2 TV channel cameraman was injured after inhaling tear gas and received medical care in an ambulance.