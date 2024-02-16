US Congress drafts alternative bill on aid to Ukraine

WASHINGTON, February 16. /TASS/. Ten members of the US House of Representatives have drafted an alternative bill on allocating aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, which, among other things, envisages tougher security at the country's southern border, the Punchbowl News portal reported.

Earlier, the US House of Representatives went on recess until the end of February without voting on a bill to provide financial aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

According to the text of the newly drafted bill, which has just become available on the portal, it provides for the allocation of $66 billion to support the defense of US allies. Of this amount, almost $48 billion is intended for Ukraine, $10.4 billion for Israel, and $5.4 billion for US partners in the Indo-Pacific region, including Taiwan. Another $2.4 billion is aimed at supporting US operations in the Middle East, particularly against Houthi rebels of the Ansar Allah movement in Yemen. Since mid-November, the Houthis have attacked dozens of Israeli-affiliated civilian vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

The proposal also includes suspending the flow of illegal immigrants into the US, and would allow immigration services to detain and deport illegal immigrants who have crossed the US-Mexico border. In addition, the document includes a proposal to tighten asylum standards.