Strikes targeting civilians unacceptable — UN head’s office about attack on Belgorod

UNITED NATIONS, February 16. /TASS/. Attacks on civilian population and infrastructure are unacceptable and need to stop immediately, Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

"We've also seen reports of missile strikes on the Russian city of Belgrade and we reiterate one more time that attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure are prohibited under international humanitarian law is unacceptable and must stop immediately," he said.

The official added that humanitarian activists on the site continue to help the local civilian population, which suffers from ongoing hostilities.

On February 15, Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled civilian facilities in Belgorod. Air defense systems intercepted 14 Czech-made RM-70 Vampire MLRS rockets. The strike resulted in 7 people killed, including one infant, and 18 people injured, 6 of them - gravely. The Russian Foreign Ministry called on the international community to condemn the strike at Belgorod and underscored that the perpetrators will be subjected to punishment.