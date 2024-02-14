Baku accuses Yerevan of attempted reconnaissance near border

BAKU, February 14. /TASS/. Azerbaijani army units prevented an Armenian Armed Forces' attempt to carry out reconnaissance in the country’s Kalbajar District, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

"On February 14 at 12:25 p.m. local time, the Armenian Armed Forces attempted to carry out reconnaissance using a quadcopter near the village of Istibulag in the Kalbajar district of Azerbaijan. Azerbaijani units forced the drone to leave the country's airspace, preventing the provocation," the report says.

On February 12, the Azerbaijani State Border Service (SBS) said that an Azerbaijani border guard was wounded by gunfire from the territory of Armenia. On the morning of February 13, the SBS reported a "retaliatory operation," as a result of which an Armenian combat post was destroyed. Yerevan reported the deaths of four Armenian military personnel.