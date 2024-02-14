Israeli fighter jets begin series of strikes in Lebanon — IDF

TELAVIV, February 14./TASS/. Israeli fighter jets have launched a series of strikes on Lebanon after a missile attack on northern Israel, the press service of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported.

"IDF fighter jets began a series of strikes in Lebanon. Details to follow," it said.

One person was killed and several were injured on Wednesday morning in a missile attack on northern Israel from Lebanon, Israel's Kan radio reported earlier. The IDF press service said that after the air raid sirens went off, "numerous launches were identified crossing from Lebanon into the areas of Netu'a, Manara, and into an IDF base in northern Israel."

"The IDF struck the sources of the fire," it added.