North Korea launches several cruise missiles towards Sea of Japan — Yonhap

SEOUL, February 14. /TASS/. North Korea launched several cruise missiles from its eastern coast, Yonhap reported citing South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The launch took place at about 9 a.m. (3 a.m. Moscow time); the missiles were detected northeast of the city of Wonsan. The number of missiles has not been disclosed. South Korea noted that it remains vigilant and monitors Pyongyang’s actions in cooperation with the US.

This is the fifth cruise missile launch by North Korea since the beginning of this year, Yonhap says.