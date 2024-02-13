Armenian Defense Ministry issues strict order to prevent escalation on Azerbaijani border

YEREVAN, February 13. /TASS/. Armenia’s Defense Ministry has issued an order strictly banning Armenian soldiers from taking any steps that might lead to an escalation on the border and not to yield to provocations, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a meeting with a visiting UK parliamentary delegation led by House of Commons member John Whittingdale.

"Your visit coincided with the latest escalation on the border with Azerbaijan. Baku initiated a new act of incitement resulting in the death of four Armenian soldiers. Regrettably, this was not an isolated case. We think that Azerbaijan is pursuing a policy that is geared to break down the peace process by any possible means. The aggressive rhetoric by Azerbaijani officials proves this. Despite these facts, our government will continue the peace process because we are convinced that there is no alternative to it. The Armenian Defense Ministry has issued a strict order to refrain from any escalation and not to yield to provocations," Pashinyan said.

He stressed that Armenia is doing its best to achieve concrete results in the peace process. But the other side needs to demonstrate that it is ready for this, he added.

The Armenian Defense Ministry said earlier that four Armenian soldiers had been killed as a result of Azerbaijan’s attack.