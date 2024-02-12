Musk decries 'insane censorship' over attempts to restrict Putin interview online

NEW YORK, February 12. /TASS/. US entrepreneur Elon Musk believes Facebook (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designed as extremist) is supporting censorship if it restricts the video of Russian President Vladimir Putin's interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson from being shown on its platform.

"This is an insane level of censorship!" he said in reaction to a recording by Malaysian journalist Ian Miles Cheong, according to which the White House allegedly demanded that Meta "significantly restrict the distribution of the interview" on the Facebook platform.

Putin's interview with Carlson was published on the night of February 9. A significant part of the two-hour conversation was devoted to the Ukrainian conflict and Russia's relations with the United States, NATO and the West in general. Within the first 24 hours of its publication, the recording gained more than 100 million views on the social network X (formerly Twitter) alone.