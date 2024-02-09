North Korea’s Kim says ready to occupy South Korea if DPRK’s security requires it

TOKYO, February 9. /TASS/. The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) considers its southern neighbor, the Republic of Korea (ROK), as its primary foe and stands ready to occupy it in the event of an emergency situation, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said at an event marking the 76th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People’s Army (KPA).

"Defining the South Korean puppets as the most harmful primary foe and invariable principal enemy and deciding it as a national policy to occupy their territory in the event of an emergency situation is a wise measure for [ensuring] the eternal safety of our country and peace and stability in the future," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) quoted Kim as saying.

At a plenary meeting of the DPRK’s ruling Worker’s Party of Korea (WPK) in December, Kim said that the WPK was abandoning the idea of a peaceful reunification with the South through dialogue. From now on, the DPRK will view the ROK as its most hostile foreign adversary, he added.

In January, Kim proposed amending the DPRK’s constitution to cement the status of South Korea as the North’s primary foe and planning for occupying the neighboring territory in the event of a war. Also, South Koreans should no longer be referred to as fellow countrymen, Kim added.