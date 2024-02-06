Top Israeli diplomat announces Argentina’s decision to transfer embassy to Jerusalem

TEL AVIV, February 6. /TASS/. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz has thanked Argentinian President Javier Milei for deciding to relocate his country’s embassy to Jerusalem.

He wrote a corresponding post on his X page under a photo of him welcoming the Argentinian leader at the airport.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "warmly welcomes the arrival in Israel of Argentinian President Javier Milei, who has announced the transfer of the Argentinian embassy to Jerusalem," the office of the prime minister said, adding that Netanyahu discussed relocating the embassy to Jerusalem with Milei after his election. The prime minister applauded the fact that the Argentinian president kept his word about moving the embassy.

According to the prime minister’s office, Netanyahu will meet with Milei on February 7 to discuss "further steps to strengthen ties between the two countries."