France's National Assembly rejects vote of non-confidence in new government

PARIS, February 5. /TASS/. The National Assembly (lower house of parliament) rejected a vote of no confidence in the new French Cabinet, with the meeting being broadcast on the parliament's website.

The opposition managed to collect only 124 out of the required 289 votes to oust the government.

The vote of no confidence put forward by the left-wing opposition was not supported by the right-wing parties.

A cabinet headed by Prime Minister Gabriel Attal was formed on January 11. Attal, 34, is the youngest prime minister in French history, succeeding Elizabeth Borne, who was dismissed by President Emmanuel Macron.

The government shakeup came amid protests by French farmers, who were dissatisfied with lower revenues due to uncontrolled imports of agricultural products from Ukraine. The agrarians also advocated for simplifying bureaucratic procedures related to EU requirements as well as less stringent regulations on agriculture.