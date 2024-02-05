Tehran denies US claims about striking Iran's elite forces in Iraq, Syria

DUBAI, February 5. /TASS/. The US military's Central Command (CENTCOM) falsely claimed it destroyed the positions of the Iranian elite forces after delivering strikes on Syria and Iraq, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani Chafi said on Monday.

On the night of February 3, the US launched a string of strikes on pro-Iranian militias deployed in certain border areas of Iraq and Syria. The CENTCOM said that the airstrikes, which hit more than 85 targets, targeted the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Iranian armed forces) and related groups.

"The US claims are false and it cannot use them to justify its actions, which breach the UN Charter and the territorial integrity of the countries in the region," the Iranian diplomat said.

On February 3, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman stated that Tehran strongly condemned the US strikes on Iraq and Syria and considered them a strategic mistake that would flare tensions in the region.

On January 28, the US military's Central Command reported that a drone attack by pro-Iranian groups killed three US service members and wounded 34. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin promised to retaliate against Iranian-backed militias "in the right places at the right time."