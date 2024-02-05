Ex-Italian PM highlights need to ensure Russia’s security when settling Ukraine crisis

ROME, February 5. /TASS/. It is important to ensure Russia’s security along with Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in settling the conflict, former Italian Prime Minster (2018-2021) Guiseppe Conte, who now leads the opposition Five Star Movement, said.

"There is a need to guarantee the sovereignty and territorial integrity of this country [Ukraine], taking into account the interests of its Russian-speaking population and offering Russia long-term prospects for peace and security," he said in an interview with the Corriere della Sera newspaper.

However, Conte pointed out that, although he had no objection in principle to Ukraine’s accession to the European Union, he believed that such an initiative should be suspended as it could "delay the peace process."

The politician also pointed out that he did not share US President Joe Biden’s position on Ukraine and also expected him to show "greater determination in the face of humanitarian law violations by Israel."

Right after the start of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, the Five Star Movement voted in the Italian parliament in favor of providing military aid to Kiev. However, six months later, the party, which was part of a broad coalition supporting then-Prime Minister (2021-2022) Mario Draghi’s government, began speaking out against the provision of more aid, saying that it could not help find a way out of the conflict. Eventually, disagreements on the matter indirectly led to the collapse of the Draghi cabinet. Today, Five Star is in irreconcilable opposition to current Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government, particularly on the Ukraine issue. As for Conte himself, he condemned Russia’s operations, while at the same time taking part in the Five Star Movement’s events highlighting NATO’s negative role in helping to instigate the conflict.