French MFA to summon Russian envoy following death of French citizens in Ukraine — agency

PARIS, February 5. /TASS/. The French Foreign Ministry will summon Russian Ambassador to Paris Alexey Meshkov following the death of two French nationals in Ukraine, Agence France-Presse reported, citing a diplomatic source.

According to the source, the ministry plans to summon the Russian envoy "to once again condemn the Russian strikes that killed two French humanitarian workers in Ukraine last week."

Earlier, French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne wrote on X that two French citizens, whom he called "humanitarian workers," had been killed in Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron, in turn, expressed condolences over their death, saying on X that it had been caused by "a Russian strike."

The Russian Defense Ministry announced earlier that on January 16, Russian forces had carried out a precision strike on a temporary base of foreign mercenaries in Kharkov, which mostly hosted French nationals. The attack killed 60 militants and left over 20 wounded. Later, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned French Ambassador to Moscow Pierre Levy, saying that Paris was to blame for the death of the French nationals.