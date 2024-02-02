Belarusian envoy, Serbian president discuss boosting relations

MINSK, February 2. /TASS/. Belarusian Ambassador to Belgrade Sergey Malinovsky has discussed with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic the prospects of intensifying bilateral political dialogue and expanding economic ties, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said.

"On February 2, 2024, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus Sergey Malinovsky presented his credentials to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. During the ceremony, the head of the Belarusian diplomatic mission spoke with the Serbian leader. They discussed the prospects of intensifying the bilateral political dialogue, as well as topical aspects of the Belarusian-Serbian interaction with a focus on opportunities to expand economic ties, taking into account the existing development programs in both countries," reads the statement.

The sides emphasized the mutual interest of Belarus and Serbia in closer cooperation in all areas.

At the end of December 2023, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said he was ready to actively cooperate with the Serbian government to deepen friendly interstate relations and cooperation in various areas. He expressed hope that "in the near future" the agreements reached during the meeting with Vucic, held on December 1 last year in Dubai on the sidelines of the World Summit on Climate Change, would be implemented. The Serbian president told reporters that they were talking about bilateral relations, expressing hope that the visit of the Belarusian leader to the Balkan republic would be organized in 2024.

Earlier, Lukashenko called to sort out the policy, which the Serbian authorities pursue towards Belarus, meaning to understand whether they want to "wag the tail and support European and American sanctions" against Minsk or cooperate.