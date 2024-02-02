Voting in Russian presidential election to be held in Beijing, five other Chinese cities

BEIJING, February 2. /TASS/. Expatriate Russian citizens residing in China will be able to vote in Russia’s upcoming presidential election in the capital city of Beijing as well as in five major cities around the country, where Russia maintains consulates general: Guangzhou, Shanghai, Shenyang and Harbin, as well as the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Georgy Egorov, press attache of the Russian Embassy in China, told a TASS correspondent.

"Given the large number of compatriots living in China, we expect a high voter turnout throughout the country," the diplomat said.

According to Egorov, detailed information on the addresses and working hours of polling stations in the regions will be published later.

He specified that the voting will take place on March 17 from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Polling Station No. 8165 located on the premises of the Russian Embassy in Beijing, located at 4 Dongcheng District, Dongzhimen Beizhongjie Street.

"The Embassy will provide all necessary conditions for Russian citizens to exercise their constitutional right to participate in the election," the press attache concluded.