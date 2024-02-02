Time working for Russia in Ukrainian conflict, Hungary’s Orban says

BUDAPEST, February 2. /TASS/. Time is working for Russia in the conflict in Ukraine, and contrary to the West's calculations, the Ukrainian army will not be able to improve its position on the battlefield, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

Speaking on Kossuth Radio, he pointed out that in any case the military actions in Ukraine should be stopped as soon as possible, because people are dying there every day. Orban said that these issues were discussed at the EU summit in Brussels on February 1. According to him, "there was a debate about what to do next."

"In the West they still think that time is on our side, and the longer the war goes on, the more the military situation will improve for Ukraine. I think the opposite is true. Time is on the side of the Russians, and the longer the war goes on, the more people will die, and the balance of power will not change in Ukraine's favor. Then why do we continue the war?" the prime minister said.

Orban admitted that he was unable to change the minds of other EU leaders. "Brussels is gripped by war fever, everything revolves around it," the prime minister pointed out.