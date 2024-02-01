Israeli military kills 10,000 militants in Gaza so far, wounds another 10,000 — minister

TEL AVIV, February 1. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces has so far killed 10,000 militants and wounded at least 10,000 more as Israel conducted military operations in the Gaza Strip, said the country’s defense minister, Yoav Gallant.

"They have 10,000 dead terrorists and another 10,000 wounded who are not functioning," Gallant told troops in the city of Khan Younis in the south of Gaza, according a copy of his speech released by the Israeli Defense Ministry. "It’s a blow that is eroding their ability."

Gallant also said the IDF operation in the area of Khan Younis is "progressing with impressive results."

"We are completing the mission in Khan Younis and we will also reach Rafah and eliminate everyone there who is a terrorist who is trying to harm us," he continued.

He told the troops that that their actions "both above ground and underground bring the return of the hostages closer, because Hamas only understands power."

"This war requires national resilience and resolve, and we must persevere until we fulfill our objectives," the minister said.

Things are "much more difficult for Hamas," he continued.

"They don’t have weapons, they don’t have ammunition," he added.