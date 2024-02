BRUSSELS, February 1. /TASS/. The leaders of the European Union’s member-states approved the allocation of long-term budget aid for Ukraine totaling 50 bln euro over the next four years at their summit in Brussels.

"All 27 leaders agreed on an additional €50 billion support package for Ukraine within the EU budget," President of the EU Council Charles Michel said on the X social network.

Michel did not go into detail about how these funds will be provided.