Hungarian PM accuses EU of waging ideological war against his country

PARIS, January 30. /TASS/. The European Union has been waging an ideological war against Budapest, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said,

"In recent years, the European Union has been conducting an ideological war against Hungary and has been trying to blackmail us," he said in an interview with France’s Le Point newspaper. "The European Union is largely moving toward imperialism."

The European Union, in his words, is no longer a community of sovereign states. "Whatever rights you may enjoy under agreements, however sound the arguments you provide, the European Union tries to get you to take part in something you don't want to," he explained.

"Hungary has had to live in this environment for years," Orban added.