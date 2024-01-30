Maduro says he plans to visit St. Petersburg in the near future

CARACAS, January 30. /TASS/. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that he will soon come to Russia and visit St. Petersburg.

"This is the most beautiful city. We will soon be in St. Petersburg," he said on Monday in his program on the Venezolana de Television channel.

In this program he paid tribute to the defenders of Leningrad and congratulated the Russian city and his residents on the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the city from fascist blockade.

Maduro did not name the exact date of his visit to Russia.

Earlier Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reported that the timing of the visit was being agreed. Venezuelan Ambassador to Russia Jesus Salazar Velasquez noted that President Maduro’s visit to Russia is scheduled for this year.