Israeli military says it raided office of Hamas chief in Gaza

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces said it has conducted raids in the city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, including the office of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar.

"During the fighting in Khan Younis, combat units of the 98th Division raided hundreds of sites with Hamas terrorist infrastructure and posts. The infrastructure included battalion headquarters, training facilities of the terrorist organization Hamas, communications posts, the command center of the Khan Younis Brigade, a military intelligence building, a large missile manufacturing facility and the offices of many high-ranking officials, including the office of Yahya Sinwar," the IDF said in a statement.

The IDF said the military continues to operate in Khan Younis, and has already discovered and destroyed hundreds of entrances to underground tunnels used by Palestinian radicals.

"In addition, hundreds of terrorists were destroyed underground, both in contact battles and airstrikes. Troops are making significant progress in eliminating underground structures in Khan Younis," the IDF stated.

The situation in the Middle East sharply escalated following an incursion of Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip into Israel on October 7. Hamas has cast the attack as a response to Israeli actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. Israel has declared a complete siege of the Gaza Strip and started a military operation there. Israel also strikes parts of Lebanon and Syria in retaliation for bombardments originating from these countries. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.