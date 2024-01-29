Ukraine, Hungary end six-hour meeting, agree to hold sectoral talks

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Hungary and Ukraine have agreed that their ministries will hold sectoral talks to develop roadmaps for joint projects, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said following about six hours of talks with his Hungarian counterpart.

"We discussed in great detail the issues of sectoral cooperation: projects in logistics, development of transportation, energy projects, projects in the financial market. Our specialists have a lot to talk about and a lot to work on. So, we agreed that our respective ministries and agencies will hold substantive sectoral negotiations on each of the projects that were mentioned and will submit roadmaps on how they will move toward their implementation for the governments and leaders of our countries to consider," Kuleba said at a news conference following talks with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto in the western Ukrainian city of Uzhhorod.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said the talks between Kuleba, Szijjarto and the chief of the Ukrainian president's staff, Andrey Yermak, lasted 6 hours and 10 minutes.