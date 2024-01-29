EU imposes sanctions against Safe Internet League, its head Ekaterina Mizulina

BRUSSELS, January 29. /TASS/. The EU Council has imposed sanctions on four individuals and one legal entity from Russia, including the Safe Internet League and the head of the organization, Ekaterina Mizulina, the Council said in a statement.

"The Council today approved additional restrictive measures against four persons and one entity under the European Union's Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime," the document reads. The sanctions include "three persons employed in the Russian judicial system," the Safe Internet League and its chief Ekaterina Mizulina.

"Those listed under the sanctions regime are subject to an asset freeze, and the provision of funds or economic resources, directly or indirectly, to them or for their benefit, is prohibited. Additionally, a travel ban to the EU applies to the natural persons listed," the statement says.

Earlier, the EU Council extended all existing economic sanctions against Russia for six months until July 31, 2024.