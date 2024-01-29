{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Lukashenko blames conflicts on monopolists’ resistance to multipolarity

"A multipolar world is coming. As Russian Foreign Minister [Sergey Lavrov] said, the monopolists don't want this, so they are trying to preserve the unipolar world by various methods," the Belarusian president stressed

STRELNA, January 29. /TASS/. Armed conflicts are connected with the movement towards a multipolar world and the Western countries’ resistance to this trend, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said at a meeting of the Supreme State Council (SSC) of the Union State of Russia and Belarus.

"Take our aspiration, the aspiration of Russia, Belarus and the People's Republic of China. Russia is in the forefront of this, because it bears the greatest load and suffers more than anyone else. The reason for all of this, the Houthis, the [conflicts] in the Middle East, the problems with Taiwan in the South China Sea, is simple. A multipolar world is coming. As Russian Foreign Minister [Sergey Lavrov] said, the monopolists don't want this, so they are trying to preserve the unipolar world by various methods. They have gone as far as armed conflicts," he said.

On January 26, in the Russian Foreign Ministry's answers to questions sent to the press conference of Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the results of Russian diplomacy in 2023, it was noted that Western countries, led by the United States, fiercely resist the transition to multipolarity. As the Foreign Ministry noted, Washington "in its attempts to preserve its unrestricted world domination, has encountered an insurmountable obstacle - Russia, which has shown its determination not to permit an infringement of its interests."

BelarusAlexander Lukashenko
