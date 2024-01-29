Hungary’s offer to host peace talks on Ukraine still on the table — foreign minister

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Hungary’s offer to host talks to settle the Ukrainian conflict still stands, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said at a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmitry Kuleba and the chief of staff of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andrey Yermak.

That’s according to footage showing the start of their meeting in the city of Uzhgorod in western Ukraine, which has been posted to Yermak’s channel on Telegram.

Szijjarto brought up a phone conversation with Yermak in February 2022.

"When we spoke to you three days after the outbreak of the war, I said that Hungary was ready to host any negotiations aimed at achieving peace. That offer remains valid," the Hungarian minister said.

He reiterated the Hungarian stance about a need for an immediate ceasefire and that the conflict should be settled exclusively at the negotiating table. Szijjarto expressed hope that "the Ukrainian people will be able to live in peace."

It is expected that the talks in Uzhgorod will cover the whole range of relations between Hungary and Ukraine, and the possibility of a meeting between Prime Minister Viktor Orban and President Vladimir Zelenskyy.