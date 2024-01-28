Israeli military engaging in battles with Palestine resistance in West Bank — report

DUBAI, January 28. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces is storming some cities in the West Bank in fierce battles with Palestinian resistance, Al Jazeera reported.

According to the report, the IDF is storming the cities of Qabatiya and Qalqilya. In the Jenin area and in Qabatiya, the Israeli military has been engaged in intense fighting with Palestinian resistance forces.

The situation in the Middle East sharply escalated following an incursion of Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip into Israel on October 7. Hamas has cast the attack as a response to Israeli actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. Israel has declared a complete siege of the Gaza Strip and started a military operation there. Israel also strikes parts of Lebanon and Syria in retaliation for bombardments originating from these countries. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.