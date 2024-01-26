Treasury secretary describes $34-trillion US public debt as ‘scary number’

NEW YORK, January 26. /TASS/. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said her country’s $34-trillion public debt is a ‘scary number.’

"The absolute level of our public debt is $34 trillion, and that is a scary number," she said during an Economic Club of Chicago event.

At the same time, Yellen believes that the US public debt is currently under control.

"So far, that [the public debt] has been quite manageable," she said, calling for steps "to make sure that our deficits come down and remain at manageable levels."

"We need Congress and the [presidential] administration to work on that," Yellen added. "At the same time, I also believe it is important to invest in our economy."

The US Department of the Treasury announced that the public debt of the United States grew by more than $4 trillion in 2023, exceeding $34 trillion.