IAEA chief to visit Russia, Ukraine within next 10 days

UNITED NATIONS, January 26. /TASS/. Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi told reporters he planned to visit "Zaporozhye <…> Kiev and Russia" within the next ten days.

"I prepare to return to Zaporozhye, within the next ten days or so I will be there, [and] also in Kiev and Russia," the official told reporters after taking part in a UN Security Council briefing about the situation at the Zapororzhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

Grossi said he planned to meet with representatives of Russia’s state-run nuclear corporation Rosatom during his upcoming visit.

Later, the official told reporters that he was planning to visit Moscow to engage in "political and technical dialogue."

Located in Energodar, the Zaporozhye nuclear facility, with roughly 6GW of capacity, is the largest of its kind in Europe. Russia took control of the plant on February 28, 2022, in the first days of its special military operation in Ukraine. Since then, units of the Ukrainian army have periodically shelled both residential districts in nearby Energodar as well as the premises of the nuclear plant itself, by means of drones, heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems.