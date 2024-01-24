EU preparing sanctions against Russia — newspaper

LONDON, January 24. /TASS/. The new sanctions package from the European Union against Russia will target individuals and legal entities but will likely not include a ban on Russian aluminum imports, The Financial Times said, citing sources.

Some of the more radical proposals may be replaced with more moderate ones to garner broader support for the package from EU members, the newspaper said. Brussels is going to approve a new 50 bln euro aid package for Kiev along with sanctions against Russia.

"It’s money, weapons and sanctions at a time when we recognise [the Ukrainians] need encouragement," an EU diplomat said, as cited by The Financial Times. "But two years in, there are limits to what we can do," he added.

Bloomberg said earlier, citing its sources, that the European Union had started talks on a thirteenth package of Russian sanctions intended to be approved by February 24.